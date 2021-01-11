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MURDER BY VACCINE - part 4 - THE "VACCINE" IS THE PERFECT MURDER
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104 views • January 11, 2021
This is part 4 in the series describing how the BioTerrorist's "Vaccine" is actually a back door that will transform your immune system to be vulnerable to their mass extermination plan via the ANTIBODY DEPENDENT ENHANCEMENT which is the bio medical butcher's nic sounding name for massive organ failure and rapid onset upper respiratory failure and death.
Make no mistake THE VACCINE IS VERY DEFINITELY A BACK DOOR INTO YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eFd3Y0LhIcN/
Make no mistake THE VACCINE IS VERY DEFINITELY A BACK DOOR INTO YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eFd3Y0LhIcN/
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