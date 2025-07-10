BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ensuring Safe Blood While Hospitalized
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 24 hours ago

Ensuring Safe Blood while Hospitalized

Dr. Clinton Ohlers, Media Relations Director, Safe Blood

https://safeblood.com/, X: @safe_blood3

 

Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

How to avoid gene-mutilated blood transfusions while hospitalized isn’t a topic new to Freedom Hub.  With Dr. Ohlers presentation this week, it marks his return from his first conversation with us fresh after the 2021 revelations of excess death and injury – from the bioweaponized Covid shot.

And just recently we heard from Liz James on her similar venture to allow self-thinking Americans to plan to get access to safe blood BEFORE going under the knife.  In a week, Frohman’s lobbying client, the National Health Federation, will host retired Air Force advocate Thomas Haviland on its monthly zoom.  Haviland gathered clot evidence from embalmers too scared to go public on the absolute horrors being found among the vaxxed deceased.

This week, Dr. Ohlers will share fresh insights into how to protect the blood in your body, despite needing a surgeon’s intervention.  We survived a Plandemic, but its repercussions require additional planning – if we are to be able to access safe blood. Since the Red Cross won’t label safe blood, how do we avoid contamination? 

When not raising awareness for Safe Blood, Dr. Ohlers co-hosts BrokenTruthTV and serves as editor at the Free Press Foundation.  He has appeared in numerous broadcast and print interviews, including The Highwire with Del Bigtree and in John Davidson's documentary Epidemic of Fraud.

Keywords
bloodtransfusioncovidclinton ohlers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy