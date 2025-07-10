Ensuring Safe Blood while Hospitalized

Dr. Clinton Ohlers, Media Relations Director, Safe Blood

How to avoid gene-mutilated blood transfusions while hospitalized isn’t a topic new to Freedom Hub. With Dr. Ohlers presentation this week, it marks his return from his first conversation with us fresh after the 2021 revelations of excess death and injury – from the bioweaponized Covid shot.

And just recently we heard from Liz James on her similar venture to allow self-thinking Americans to plan to get access to safe blood BEFORE going under the knife. In a week, Frohman’s lobbying client, the National Health Federation, will host retired Air Force advocate Thomas Haviland on its monthly zoom. Haviland gathered clot evidence from embalmers too scared to go public on the absolute horrors being found among the vaxxed deceased.

This week, Dr. Ohlers will share fresh insights into how to protect the blood in your body, despite needing a surgeon’s intervention. We survived a Plandemic, but its repercussions require additional planning – if we are to be able to access safe blood. Since the Red Cross won’t label safe blood, how do we avoid contamination?

When not raising awareness for Safe Blood, Dr. Ohlers co-hosts BrokenTruthTV and serves as editor at the Free Press Foundation. He has appeared in numerous broadcast and print interviews, including The Highwire with Del Bigtree and in John Davidson's documentary Epidemic of Fraud.