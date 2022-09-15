Create New Account
Miles Guo: After Wang Min was detained, Dai Yongge and Cheung Chung-kiu passed the words to Wang Min that he’d better commit suicide
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1l4j916b


9/13/2022 Miles Guo: After Wang Min was detained, Dai Yongge and Cheung Chung-kiu passed the words to Wang Min that he’d better commit suicide. In addition, they warned Wang Min that Meng Jianzhu, Wang Qishan and Zeng Qinghong knew each of Wang Min’s move and if he dared to say anything bad against them, he would be silenced at anytime


