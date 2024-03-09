Friday Night Open Lines March 8 2024

Friday Night Open Lines -- your chance to be a part of Liberty Radio history. Call in and talk with thedrizl and the rest of the Liberty Radio community as we begin closing out another week in covidland.
Call-in link can be found in the Liberty Radio Telegram channel. https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio
The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Support independent media in 2023 https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/
GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2
Brave Botanicals - Quality Kratom, CBD & more https://mybravebotanicals.com/
NOTES:
United's Boeing 737 Max Jet Veers Off Runway In Houston, Marking Third Incident In Week - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tire-separates-boeing-777-crushes-cars-san-francisco-parking-lot
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says - CNN https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/07/health/lsd-anxiety-fda-breakthrough-therapy-wellness/index.html
Report: Federal Government Asked Big Banks to Surveil Purchases of VPNs and Gift Cards, Transfers to Crowdsourcing Sites - Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/federal-government-big-banks-surveil-purchases-vpns-gift-cards
PATENT: Apple Airpod that reads brainwaves https://twitter.com/Andercot/status/1765646849107804370
Customers are pulling their cash from NYCB, but it’s no bank run - Yahoo Finance https://finance.yahoo.com/news/customers-pulling-cash-nycb-no-152159339.html
Category 5 Hurricane Otis Was Mexico's Record-Costliest Tropical Cyclone, NHC Report Says https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2024-03-07-hurricane-otis-mexico-costliest-nhc-report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.