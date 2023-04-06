Create New Account
The Problem With Primitivism.
As well as the closely related anarcho-primitivism (a followed branch of philosophy therein anarchism). My video on artificial intelligence and human's natural hesitancy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-vTviM_5LQ For Naturosophy and the concept of Natural Authority, the idea is to let nature do thy bidding, if you truly care for it; especially for concepts grand concerning many peoples and not just yourself, as only you know yourself the best. What is intended will be taught to us in time, as time tells all truth. We cannot attach ourselves to an identity that presupposes all of nature according to man's whim. All we can do is educate and do our own part, as well as admit to our own ignorance. We must be careful with any "greater good" justification, as we are not nature to decide how other people's lives must be lived. We can do more harm than good assuming knowledge without recognizing ignorance. We should always return to nature as it is truth or reality, the question always remains however, if we know. Knowledge is always evolving, so shall we. Many will assume a "return to nature" without even recognizing that such entails the very concept of anarchism to begin with, regardless of primitivism. Refer to my recent book: https://nita.one/order For learning about the potential problems with artificial intelligence, refer to the chapter "Natural Intelligence" in my book Sapientia Naturae: https://www.amazon.com/Sapientia-Naturae-Wisdom-Cory-Endrulat-ebook/dp/B09YKYBP73 https://www.amazon.com/Sapientia-Naturae-Guidebook-Naturosophy-Wisdom-ebook/dp/B0BS9R5GRF Documentary on Natural Intelligence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_7nD_wV0ew - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.usAll My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #primitive #primitivism #anarchoprimitivism #anarchism #anarchy #nature #naturallaw #naturelove #naturelover #naturelovers #philosophy #thinking #politics #political #interesting #intriguing #shocking #surprising #powerful #reality #realization #actualization #statism #voluntaryism

