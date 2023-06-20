Politics Without Religion? Impossible!

It is impossible to have politics without religion. That's because in every society and government, the god of that society is the lawgiver. If it is Islam, they will look to the Koran, the Hadiths and Sharia. If Christian, they will look to the law of God and the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments. If Communism, then they will look to humanism as their god and lawgiver. We'll take time to read the preambles to the constitutions of more than half our states in the US and the conclusion is unavoidable: All the states recognize the Creator God in every single Constitution!





