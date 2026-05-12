DoD Monsanto is converting all Carbon Life to Silicon

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I am SvenVonErick on X & Telegram.
I am affiliated with United Republics a Common Law Forum to replace the UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella Bank for International Settlements Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia.
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Steven G. Erickson
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