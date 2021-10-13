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Lore Of The Rings - The Stories & Allegories of Spiders
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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40 views • October 13, 2021
The books and movies of The Hobbit & LOTR have been really fascinating to ponder about throughout the decades.. I left an lil nostalgic surprise at the end with a very relative song that really had quite an impression on me when i was a teenager..

stay with me on this one and let these concepts stimulate intriguing thoughts about it all as i try to unweave these webs to see a bit more clearly between middle earth and how its metaphors & allegories apply to us.. There's a good amount to consider beyond what i mentioned in the video, like what about the world wide "web" and language of that nature in society??

Credits: The Hobbit (animated version too) and Lord Of The Rings
Song: 8tred (Web Defense) - Eligh featuring Scarub
R.I.P. David Dees (legendary illustrator of provocative images)

Arranged, Narrated & Mixed in 432Hz on October 13th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind

PEACE

Links to my other Lore Of The Rings videos:
Lord of The Rona? an interesting inquiry into the LOTR lore: https://youtu.be/Oq7eN4if7P0

The Lore of The Rings & The Entish Allegories: https://youtu.be/rcMbGo5Tkxk

A great presentation deciphering J.R.R. Tolkien's books tying in freedom & Natural Law: https://youtu.be/afQyH2XwgQ0

links to my other channels:
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind

Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli

LBRY: The Most complete discography: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/

BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind

NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind

AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Keywords
deep stateignorancelord of the ringsesotericspidersallegoryhobbit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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