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Lore Of The Rings - The Stories & Allegories of Spiders
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40 views • October 13, 2021
The books and movies of The Hobbit & LOTR have been really fascinating to ponder about throughout the decades.. I left an lil nostalgic surprise at the end with a very relative song that really had quite an impression on me when i was a teenager..
stay with me on this one and let these concepts stimulate intriguing thoughts about it all as i try to unweave these webs to see a bit more clearly between middle earth and how its metaphors & allegories apply to us.. There's a good amount to consider beyond what i mentioned in the video, like what about the world wide "web" and language of that nature in society??
Credits: The Hobbit (animated version too) and Lord Of The Rings
Song: 8tred (Web Defense) - Eligh featuring Scarub
R.I.P. David Dees (legendary illustrator of provocative images)
Arranged, Narrated & Mixed in 432Hz on October 13th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE
Links to my other Lore Of The Rings videos:
Lord of The Rona? an interesting inquiry into the LOTR lore: https://youtu.be/Oq7eN4if7P0
The Lore of The Rings & The Entish Allegories: https://youtu.be/rcMbGo5Tkxk
A great presentation deciphering J.R.R. Tolkien's books tying in freedom & Natural Law: https://youtu.be/afQyH2XwgQ0
links to my other channels:
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: The Most complete discography: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
stay with me on this one and let these concepts stimulate intriguing thoughts about it all as i try to unweave these webs to see a bit more clearly between middle earth and how its metaphors & allegories apply to us.. There's a good amount to consider beyond what i mentioned in the video, like what about the world wide "web" and language of that nature in society??
Credits: The Hobbit (animated version too) and Lord Of The Rings
Song: 8tred (Web Defense) - Eligh featuring Scarub
R.I.P. David Dees (legendary illustrator of provocative images)
Arranged, Narrated & Mixed in 432Hz on October 13th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE
Links to my other Lore Of The Rings videos:
Lord of The Rona? an interesting inquiry into the LOTR lore: https://youtu.be/Oq7eN4if7P0
The Lore of The Rings & The Entish Allegories: https://youtu.be/rcMbGo5Tkxk
A great presentation deciphering J.R.R. Tolkien's books tying in freedom & Natural Law: https://youtu.be/afQyH2XwgQ0
links to my other channels:
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: The Most complete discography: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
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