mRNA Lung Disaster - What COVID Vaccines Do to the Lungs in Just One Week

Doctor exposes shocking COVID mRNA nightmare for the lungs. Dr. Robert Sullivan's testimony at a Senate committee hearing, says his lung capacity was slashed by HALF after taking the shot. It's like aging 10 years in terms of aerobic capacity in just one week.
