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Ukraine POW's Blame US & Kiev
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251 views • May 01, 2022
***Appeal of a captured Ukrainian soldier to his former comrades-in-arms: "Stop... Russia and Ukraine are Slavic brothers of the same blood"
***Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
***All of them emphasize the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
***Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
***All of them emphasize the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
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