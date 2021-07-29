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Jan. 6 FALLOUT_ Biden's Domestic Terrorism Threat Is YOU
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150 views • July 29, 2021
WATCH more Glenn Beck: https://blazetv.com/glenn
The Capitol riot was foolish and tragic, but Pelosi's Select Committee "investigation" on the January 6 "insurrection" has devolved into a show trial complete with bad tears and bad acting. But this is just a charade designed to distract us. What's going on behind closed doors is truly nefarious. The Biden White House and the U.S. national security apparatus are seizing that event to redefine domestic terrorism and expand the powers of government to prevent it. There is an alarming blueprint for sweeping government action called the “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” put together by the National Security Council. Glenn exposes the collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech to surveil, root out, and silence America’s deplorables – all in the name of national security.
Situation Update, July 28th, 2021 - Biden using covid vaccines to target "human infrastructure" that runs America
https://www.brighteon.com/16ff13e0-ab47-48de-9b44-c7f58fabe8a5
The Capitol riot was foolish and tragic, but Pelosi's Select Committee "investigation" on the January 6 "insurrection" has devolved into a show trial complete with bad tears and bad acting. But this is just a charade designed to distract us. What's going on behind closed doors is truly nefarious. The Biden White House and the U.S. national security apparatus are seizing that event to redefine domestic terrorism and expand the powers of government to prevent it. There is an alarming blueprint for sweeping government action called the “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” put together by the National Security Council. Glenn exposes the collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech to surveil, root out, and silence America’s deplorables – all in the name of national security.
Situation Update, July 28th, 2021 - Biden using covid vaccines to target "human infrastructure" that runs America
https://www.brighteon.com/16ff13e0-ab47-48de-9b44-c7f58fabe8a5
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