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US Patent 10130701 Coronavirus
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30 views • April 02, 2020
Yah gave His only brought-forth Son, Yehoshua to die on a stake for thee sins of all of humanity! Israel believes that they are thee “chosen” people so they can do as they please to make Yehoshua return. Agenda 21! Thee bible says people will beg for this one world government police state!
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