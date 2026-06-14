Genesis 29:1 to 30:1-43 Jacob's Wives and Kids

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapters 29 and 30 from the King James Bible. In these chapters we see the Laban deceiving Jacob. We also see Jacob wedding Leah, Rebekah, Bilhah and Zilpha. And, we see the birth of 11 of his children with these women. (12 if you include the daughter Dinah!)