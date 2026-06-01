⚡️BIG UPDATE in Text: Criminal Israeli PM Netanyahu - instructed the IDF to expand the maneuver in Lebanon, yesterday

⚡️Criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

ADDING Another UPDATE, from Ben-Gvir to BiBi: (BIG Update about this, further below) NEWEST: (Surprise, surprise, Nothing has changed, per Bibi phone call, latest X post). Cynthia



In video Bibi said: I instructed the IDF to expand the maneuver in Lebanon. Our forces crossed powerful obstacles. They seized commanding terrain and captured the Beaufort Ridge.



And now my instruction is to deepen and expand our hold on areas that were under Hezbollah's control.



We are initiating action, we are operating on all fronts—in Syria, in Gaza, and in Lebanon.



It will take time, but we will complete the mission.



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding:

US President Trump said reports that Iran may suspend talks with Washington would be “ok” if true, telling NBC News: “I think we’ve been talking too much.”

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs. We’ll just go silent. We’ll keep the blockade.”

💬Adding: JUST IN! Israeli state broadcaster reports Tel Aviv had planned a major strike on Beirut's southern suburbs but called it off at the last minute following US intervention.

Adding:

BREAKING! Trump says he personally brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

@realDonaldTrump

I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 01, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116676034049614301

Adding, about social media post:

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not happy.

Adding: Another Update: Ben-Gvir on Social Media, posted:

Criminal Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir:



Mr. Prime Minister,



You said that a strong prime minister tells the President of the United States—'yes' when possible, and 'no'—when necessary.



This is the time to tell our friend, President Trump—'no'.



Now is the time to do what is required and necessary to strike Hezbollah, to unleash the hands of our fighters, and to restore security to the north.



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding, X.com

Prime Minister of Israel

@IsraeliPM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop firing at our cities and citizens – Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut.

This position of ours remain unchanged.

Concurrently, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.”

2:58 PM · Jun 1, 2026

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2061537790983287005



