Luigi Mangionne, Brother White Power, Epstein, Fuentes, ICE OUT, Ilhan Omar, Green Con, CIA Erika

RR 2026-02-02 #259

Resistance Rising #259: 02 February 2026

Topic list:

* Luigi Mangionne: hero or crisis actor?

* An “Eric Phelps defector” tells all! Can we believe him?

* THE NEWLY-RELEASED EPSTEIN FILES will only have ONE female name: JIDSALAINE!

* What did Nick Fuentes have to say right after his date with Catboy?

* 5-YR-OLD ADORABLE LIAM HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM ICE PRISON!

* Johnny makes Google AI tell the truth about the ICE ROUND-UPS.

* The Donald is buying and building MAGA MEGA detention centers; but who are they REALLY for?

* A Nepalese national died while working as AN ATLANTA COP. WTF?

* Is Walter Veith a Freemason?

* Pamela-Jo Bondo is in the Army now!

* Ilhan Omar is suddenly a millionaire! Who else in Congress? Google AI doesn’t know!

* 2018: Minnesota is HEMORRHAGING Welfare cash to...Somalia? Go figure.

* Is the CCP the enemy you need to worry about? Lets ask Guo Wengui.

* Should we ignore Jews with valuable information because we know their popularity is manipulated?

* A Stupidball TWO-FER.

* Is “green energy” working in Massachusetts? No? Who is at fault?

* ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER RELEASE OF THE EPSTEIN FILES! LOOK WHO GOT CAUGHT!!!

* THIS IS HOW TO ERASE YOURSELF FROM THE INTERNET! ... but not really.

* Jimmy Dore wants you to know “Erika Kirk has been CIA all along!” Here’s the truth.

* Nassau County’s Irish Catholic Police Commissioner THUG—an outrage that proves Johnny right on a MULTITUDE of issues.

_____________________

