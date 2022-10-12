Kiev makes abrupt u-turn on taking credit for Crimean bridge blast

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RT
October 10, 2022
One of Zelensky's advisers backtracks and puts a new twist to the Crimean Bridge attack by saying it was orchestrated by Russian security services
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3hd
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