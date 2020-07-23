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07/23/20 #UnMaskTrump: No Transhumanism, No Marxist USA #NoGMOhumanity
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144 views • July 24, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.6K subscribers
7/23: Today, POTUS cancelled the RNC live convention & our TP$ is fed into Big Ph_ma to create GMO sh_ts that will permanently degrade the human genome...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Just FYI- When The video was done, there was no full darkness whatsoever!
PLEASE SIGN AND SPREAD THE ANTI MASK PETITION. THANK YOU !!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Dr. Carrie Madej, Internal Medicine Specialist, on M r na sh_ts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AC6xn...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Valuetainment: RFK jr & D_rshowtiz debate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfnJi...
Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, at Nixon Library today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyXkt...
Yuri Bezmenov, ex K_B, defector, explains how the communist takeover of USA in 4 stages:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1EA2...
https://nationalfile.com/video-pressl...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
88.6K subscribers
7/23: Today, POTUS cancelled the RNC live convention & our TP$ is fed into Big Ph_ma to create GMO sh_ts that will permanently degrade the human genome...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Just FYI- When The video was done, there was no full darkness whatsoever!
PLEASE SIGN AND SPREAD THE ANTI MASK PETITION. THANK YOU !!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Dr. Carrie Madej, Internal Medicine Specialist, on M r na sh_ts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AC6xn...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Valuetainment: RFK jr & D_rshowtiz debate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfnJi...
Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, at Nixon Library today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyXkt...
Yuri Bezmenov, ex K_B, defector, explains how the communist takeover of USA in 4 stages:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1EA2...
https://nationalfile.com/video-pressl...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
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