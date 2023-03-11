Create New Account
Cockroaches for Christ - How to Survive The Tribulation
SERVANT SONG
Published 14 hours ago |

There are a few secret churches (or underground churches) that are preparing for tribulation. The humble cockroach may teach us something about protection from the system if we observe how they find hideouts and score victory over the powers that be just by their simplicity and small size. Such communities may end up being our best defence… in this spiritual war… apart from God’s supernatural protection. It’s all about resilience and resilience training. TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

