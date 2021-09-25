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Getting kicked out of school because you are WHITE and a RACIST for having a sticker on laptop that says Police Lives Matter.
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60 views • September 25, 2021
Getting kicked out of school because you are WHITE and a RACIST for having a sticker on laptop that says Police Lives Matter. The two kids that were race baited finally ended up leaving. They should have stood their ground and got an authority of the school involved and documented EVERYTHING. Here is a video of the ones behind the camera that were race baiting these white guys. Go give them a piece of your mind here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSu-b3ypAOy/?utm_medium=copy_link
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