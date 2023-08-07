Saudi Arabia hosts two-day summit on peace plan for Ukraine and Russia wasn't invited

RT
August 6, 2023
Saudi Arabia has hosted two days of talks about achieving peace in the Ukraine conflict. More than 40 countries took part, but not Russia, as it wasn't invited. India's national security adviser, one of the events attendees, said it appeared none of the suggested resolutions would get final approval. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly said there can be no settlement without security guarantees for Russia.
