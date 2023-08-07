Saudi Arabia hosts two-day summit on peace plan for Ukraine and Russia wasn't invited

RT





August 6, 2023





Saudi Arabia has hosted two days of talks about achieving peace in the Ukraine conflict. More than 40 countries took part, but not Russia, as it wasn't invited. India's national security adviser, one of the events attendees, said it appeared none of the suggested resolutions would get final approval. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly said there can be no settlement without security guarantees for Russia.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v358xoe-saudi-arabia-hosts-two-day-summit-on-peace-plan-for-ukraine-and-russia-wasn.html