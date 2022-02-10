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Julian Assange's supporters raise $52 million for his defense
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31 views • February 10, 2022
Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange received a $52.8 million to fund his legal defense when the auction of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and donated the proceeds in hopes of aiding the controversial publisher, imprisoned in London after years of grueling asylum in the UK’s Ecuadorean embassy. Assange is fighting extradition to the US, where he is wanted on espionage charges. Assange’s supporters argue that his fate is a microcosm of the peril facing freedom to criticize the government and expose official corruption, incompetence and injustice at the highest level and that the outcome of his fight in the courts is bound to presage the fate of journalism in the West. RT America’s Alex Mihailovich reports. (01:05) Then Chris Hedges of “On Contact," who has been closely following the case, shares his insights. He says the crowdsourced and high-tech nature of the fundraising efforts parallels WikiLeaks itself, as both represent creative alternatives to oppressive official institutions. RT America’s Alex Mihailovich reports. Then Chris Hedges of “On Contact," who has been closely following the case, shares his insights. He says the crowdsourced and high-tech nature of the fundraising efforts parallels WikiLeaks itself, as both represent creative alternatives to oppressive official institutions.

see \
https://fortune.com/2022/02/09/supporters-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-raise-56-million-to-buy-an-nft-for-his-u-s-extradition-battle/
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julian assangeextraditionwikileaksdefense fundauction of nfts
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