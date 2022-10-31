So they are really not backing down on these COVID vaccine mandates

Redacted, October 30, 2022





New York City is going to fight a ruling that ordered the city to reinstate all unvaccinated employees and pay them back pay. The state Supreme Court said that the city was wrong when it fired approximately 1,700 employees for not taking the Covid vaccine, especially since there is no evidence that the vaccine prevents the spread of the virus. The city had argued that it could fire these employees for public health reasons. The judge ordered those employees get their jobs back with back pay but the city is going to fight it with an appeal.





Redacted

