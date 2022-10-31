Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
So they are really not backing down on these COVID vaccine mandates
263 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published 22 days ago |

Redacted, October 30, 2022


New York City is going to fight a ruling that ordered the city to reinstate all unvaccinated employees and pay them back pay. The state Supreme Court said that the city was wrong when it fired approximately 1,700 employees for not taking the Covid vaccine, especially since there is no evidence that the vaccine prevents the spread of the virus. The city had argued that it could fire these employees for public health reasons. The judge ordered those employees get their jobs back with back pay but the city is going to fight it with an appeal.


Redacted

https://redacted.inc

Keywords
new yorkmandatesunvaccinatedreinstatedbacking down

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket