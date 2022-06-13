Fireside chat with Lifted Made's CEO Nick Warrender

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It was 2014, and with just $900, zero employees, and an office in his parent’s garage, Nick Warrender launched a business dedicated to bringing premium, accessibly priced, hemp-based plant medicine to people in need like himself.
Summary:
using CBD after getting abducted
bulk pricing and rare cannabinoids
THC-O versus THC-P
Future of Edibles & nano tech
The IPO process with #LIFD
How to bring value to the hemp industry
Is branding or distribution more important?
Going public & raising capital
Today, that business is Lifted Made, a multi-million dollar, public company that averages $1M in month over month sales growth. Crafted in small batches from sungrown, sustainably cultivated, U.S. hemp - and third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency - Lifted Made and its line of Urb brand products are poised to take the industry by storm thanks to Nick’s determination, resilience and disruptive vision.
Episode 971 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/bPaB0-t-ITw