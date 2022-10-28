Audycja radiowa 28.10.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz

+++CRIMINAL TANGO Z CREDIT SWISS+++DUMBS W NIEMCZECH+++
Z udziałem artystów tego programu:
Julian Rybarski https://open.spotify.com/artist/0rErEEX82xXdfK47A3VSA8?si=EzQTPGgYRAyxFeUc7GCI9Q
Valerie Hill https://open.spotify.com/artist/5rPY7Ifiv1oaetOtv3vjid?si=hEDSjxnwSJOBM40nQq5tzA
We The Joung https://open.spotify.com/artist/5XyOP76Ras4cLrgrDCi0xz?si=FMSRKDbUR4SW8zYSnisHhA
Marley Wildthing https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LfctniZ1m2kNXc4Y9kIgx?si=ThpmFxBbS4Wux4tCo_HGAA
Pasha Black https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Cw2pO0MicTXiAqJ4PTueR?si=IyC_U9ZBT6ekoNn23dC3Fg
Brendan Hamilton https://open.spotify.com/artist/7sSI7dwHV1D3e4tOYCdsr9?si=XcNgnESbRAqkzUq23gZq2A
Agus Perez https://open.spotify.com/artist/5adaGgigUBwMgJG83VsrOd?si=PW48kwsxRWWOWW_3rjFj0w
Sabrina Matola https://open.spotify.com/artist/7qjb0vy83yWL578KSp4le5?si=Dia7xQlNQkuUKJiphcJ2ug
Nale Cano https://open.spotify.com/artist/2GLFuFb8wwoTpxtavyuyQK?si=5pCMgAyoR5CA6QquLTtPqQ
Saoirse Mhor https://open.spotify.com/artist/49pZKn98Orua4tRJzQ1sc9?si=Hdwq_nwfQR6ywyQt2_117g
David Gramberg https://open.spotify.com/artist/234SSNe2H52Mww78ur9bmL?si=-Rlei5-xQDGFLgl3g_ntnQ
Pablo Lanouguere Quintet https://open.spotify.com/artist/7F9pgpOzLQlqeWRLXQ5XcF?si=gWMd6aqeRkm9zEMp5K_pcw
Juana Luna https://open.spotify.com/artist/0j8CHVh4Djqv5oqItKW1YI?si=GKsDAf56S22aFt7n7-M5aA
Tillcasper https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qvq7mWdSJHhrIOvT5RJnZ?si=LUQPvGr-Tmm_wfgfBMbiVQ
Space of a Day https://open.spotify.com/artist/5nNOI6NL16ypK6js5aiheB?si=UR79OWtoQ6mHHsqHxfIVHQ
Mifolu https://open.spotify.com/artist/24caLDJo2TqWqtT7tzPfk7?si=Quo2RuCSSu6isVnd2fzxQw
Playlisty :
Wizje/Visionen
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476
Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475
WizjeVisionen 432Hz
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/11213aDZLFdhTdV5pVCGcL?si=e4b2f0ca9dbd45a5
