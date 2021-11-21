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Silent War Ep. 6131: Saint Kyle, Genocide Jab "Science" Failing, Mandates v Resistance, HRC Fears Crypto&Silver
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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70 views • November 21, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Official Public Health England Data Says COVID Infection Rates Higher In Vaxx'd Than Unvaxx'd.

European Medicines Agency Data Shows 1,163,356 Adverse Drug Reactions and 30,551 Fatalities by COVID-19 Vaccinations.

Protests Against Vaccine Mandates in Italy Reach Their 18th Week, FDA Producing the Pfizer Records, Year 1 of 55.

Austrian Police and Army Stand Up to Government’s “Health Dictatorship” Mandates – Will Join Massive Anti-Government Freedom Protest.

Kyle Rittenhouse Shakes Uncontrollably and Collapses After NOT GUILTY VERDICT.

Riot Declared In Portland As Domestic Terrorists Throw Explosives At Police Over Rittenhouse Verdict.

Hillary Clinton Warns Crypto Can 'Destabilize Nations' And 'Undermine Dollar As Reserve Currency'.

Reconciliation Bill Gives Special Tax Handout To Big Media.

Treasonous Biden Regime Pays $144 Million To Taliban While Leaving Thousands of Army Veterans and Family Members to Die.

‘Chronic Underutilization’ of America’s Trucking Capacity Means 40 Percent Is ‘Left on the Table Every Day’: MIT Expert.

All of this, and more.

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trumpvaccinespoliticseconomybidentruth mediamedical tyrannyelection frauddustin nemoscovid19plandemicdr faucicovid hoaxcovid vaccinenemos news network
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