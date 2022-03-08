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Kominternovo, "Bombed into the Stone Age" - This said on Video Found on the Phone of Captured Fighter of Nationalist Battalion AZOV, Ukraine who Rejoiced Shelling the People of DONBASS. 030822
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200 views • March 08, 2022
The following info was Translated from Russian with this video.
There was Kominternovo, it was bombed in the Stone Age" - a video from the phone of the captured fighters of the nationalist battalion "Azov", who rejoiced at the shelling of the inhabitants of Donbass.
There was Kominternovo, it was bombed in the Stone Age" - a video from the phone of the captured fighters of the nationalist battalion "Azov", who rejoiced at the shelling of the inhabitants of Donbass.
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