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Sinister child sex trafficking camp with underground jail and chains discovered [2018-19]
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107 views • April 06, 2022
Sinister child sex trafficking camp with underground jail and chains discovered [2018-19]
‘IT’S SICK’ Sinister ‘child sex trafficking camp’ with ‘underground jail for kids’, ‘rape tree’ and name ‘Maddie’ etched into tree
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6451966/sinister-child-sex-trafficking-camp-with-underground-jail-for-kids-rape-tree-and-name-maddie-etched-into-tree/
Abandoned camp is raising questions on the south side
https://youtu.be/mUJ9vPV0XFc
Underground bunker possibly used for human trafficking of children found in Tucson
https://youtu.be/IV_D1JJAhQM
Homeless camp or child trafficking den?
https://youtu.be/LKhgCgPenyA
More Child-Trafficking Camp / Bunker Footage
https://youtu.be/RerzK7Dsmeo
Veterans’ Rights Group Discovers a Child-Trafficking Camp in Arizona, MSM SILENT
https://thegoldwater.com/news/27864-Veterans-Rights-Group-Discovers-a-Child-Trafficking-Camp-in-Arizona-MSM-SILENT
Child-Trafficking Camp - CEMEX near Santa Cruz River Outside Tucson, Arizona
https://youtu.be/wRQxLWXJUWk
US Veterans Find Pedophile Child Trafficking Camp With Graves In Tuscon, AZ
https://www.shiftfrequency.com/child-trafficking-camp-with-graves-found/
Child’s Skull Found At Sex Trafficking Camp Linked To NXIVM
https://newspunch.com/childs-skull-sex-trafficking-camp-nxivm/
https://www.truthandaction.org/child-trafficking-camp-discovered-clinton-foundatiAon-donor-property/
Veterans and dozens of citizens have joined forces to expose what they believe to be a child-trafficking camp hidden inside the Arizona woods. This camp sits on property owned by The Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC., a Clinton Foundation donor.
CEMEX and the Clintons have quite a history together. First, they received a $7 million contract from the Clinton Global Initiative to build houses in Haiti back in 2012, nearly two and half years after the earthquake and while Hillary served as Secretary of State.
‘IT’S SICK’ Sinister ‘child sex trafficking camp’ with ‘underground jail for kids’, ‘rape tree’ and name ‘Maddie’ etched into tree
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6451966/sinister-child-sex-trafficking-camp-with-underground-jail-for-kids-rape-tree-and-name-maddie-etched-into-tree/
Abandoned camp is raising questions on the south side
https://youtu.be/mUJ9vPV0XFc
Underground bunker possibly used for human trafficking of children found in Tucson
https://youtu.be/IV_D1JJAhQM
Homeless camp or child trafficking den?
https://youtu.be/LKhgCgPenyA
More Child-Trafficking Camp / Bunker Footage
https://youtu.be/RerzK7Dsmeo
Veterans’ Rights Group Discovers a Child-Trafficking Camp in Arizona, MSM SILENT
https://thegoldwater.com/news/27864-Veterans-Rights-Group-Discovers-a-Child-Trafficking-Camp-in-Arizona-MSM-SILENT
Child-Trafficking Camp - CEMEX near Santa Cruz River Outside Tucson, Arizona
https://youtu.be/wRQxLWXJUWk
US Veterans Find Pedophile Child Trafficking Camp With Graves In Tuscon, AZ
https://www.shiftfrequency.com/child-trafficking-camp-with-graves-found/
Child’s Skull Found At Sex Trafficking Camp Linked To NXIVM
https://newspunch.com/childs-skull-sex-trafficking-camp-nxivm/
https://www.truthandaction.org/child-trafficking-camp-discovered-clinton-foundatiAon-donor-property/
Veterans and dozens of citizens have joined forces to expose what they believe to be a child-trafficking camp hidden inside the Arizona woods. This camp sits on property owned by The Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC., a Clinton Foundation donor.
CEMEX and the Clintons have quite a history together. First, they received a $7 million contract from the Clinton Global Initiative to build houses in Haiti back in 2012, nearly two and half years after the earthquake and while Hillary served as Secretary of State.
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