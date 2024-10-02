ETs are Involved in a Human Farming Program – Stone Hobbit Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 4. Stone Hobbit's website is https://www.stonehobbit.com/

Thank you to April for making the thumbnail.





Grey Encounters and Hybridization

• Stone Hobbit shares her experiences with Grey entities, including being part of a hybridization program.

• She describes her encounters with gray entities in various forms, including being on a table and undergoing procedures.

• Stone Hobbit talks about the emotional and physical impact of these encounters and her efforts to break free from their control.

• She emphasizes the importance of understanding the larger picture and the reasons behind these encounters.





ET Agendas and Human Evolution

• Stone Hobbit discusses the agendas of ETs and their role in human evolution.

• She shares her belief that ETs are involved in a farming program, similar to how humans raise animals.

• Stone Hobbit talks about the importance of full disclosure and the need for ETs to show themselves to humanity.

• She emphasizes the need for humans to take responsibility for their well-being and the impact of technology on their abilities.





Final Thoughts and Future Outlook

• Stone Hobbit reflects on her journey and the lessons she has learned about trust, respect, and awareness.

• She discusses the importance of understanding the complex relationship between humans and ETs.

• Stone Hobbit emphasizes the need for action and awareness to protect oneself and others from negative influences.

• She shares her hope for a future where humans and ETs can coexist in harmony and mutual respect.





