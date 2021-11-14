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What Are Lavender Essential Oil's Benefits for Hair
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60 views • November 14, 2021
What are lavender essential oil benefits for hair? Watch this video to find out. ****** Click this link now https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S to register for my free essential oil masterclass
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Essential Oil Recipes for Hair Free eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bSnjay
The Lavender oil that I use ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bPRAGN
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
Hair Growth study ➡️ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4843973/
Head Lice study ➡️ https://bmcdermatol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1471-5945-11-14
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Lavender Benefits for Hair
0:51 Benefit #1 - Helps Promote a Healthy Scalp
1:08 Benefit #2 - Helps Promote Hair Growth
2:08 Benefit #3 - Prevent / Kill Head Lice
2:24 Benefit #4 - Skin Inflammation
3:11 Recipe #1 - Hair Loss Remedy
3:31 Recipe #2 - Hair Loss Remedy Alternative
3:56 Recipe #3 - Hair / Scalp Reviver
Additional references for this video:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
https://www.healthline.com/health/lavender-oil-for-hair#benefits
Connect with Melinda Reed on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach #essentialoils
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
About:
In this video Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach shares the answer to What are lavender essential oil benefits for hair.
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Essential Oil Recipes for Hair Free eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bSnjay
The Lavender oil that I use ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bPRAGN
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
Hair Growth study ➡️ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4843973/
Head Lice study ➡️ https://bmcdermatol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1471-5945-11-14
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Lavender Benefits for Hair
0:51 Benefit #1 - Helps Promote a Healthy Scalp
1:08 Benefit #2 - Helps Promote Hair Growth
2:08 Benefit #3 - Prevent / Kill Head Lice
2:24 Benefit #4 - Skin Inflammation
3:11 Recipe #1 - Hair Loss Remedy
3:31 Recipe #2 - Hair Loss Remedy Alternative
3:56 Recipe #3 - Hair / Scalp Reviver
Additional references for this video:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
https://www.healthline.com/health/lavender-oil-for-hair#benefits
Connect with Melinda Reed on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach #essentialoils
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
About:
In this video Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach shares the answer to What are lavender essential oil benefits for hair.
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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