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Theory of Revolution
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90 views • October 16, 2020
Theory of Revolution is a conscious rap collaboration between Amish Space Station and Eric Dubay debunking Darwinism. To learn more about why macro-evolution is a pseudo-scientific hoax, please see my documentary Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCIp9sgiE0
To hear more from the Amish Space Station, please subscribe to his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RMXjY3tuZcyBRBqLpHGCQ
To hear more Eric Dubay music:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&;i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To hear more from the Amish Space Station, please subscribe to his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RMXjY3tuZcyBRBqLpHGCQ
To hear more Eric Dubay music:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&;i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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