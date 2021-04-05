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The Left Has ZERO Understanding of Human Nature. Don't Buy their Magical Unicorns
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The left continues to ignore human nature believing that humans can be molded into perfection, rather than realizing that we are a flawed species which operates on game theoretical Calculations to make decisions. By removing the Deincentives to crime, the left basically guarantees an increase in crime, whether it be skipping out on rent because of a moratorium addiction because of Covid, defunding the police, or not enforcing shoplifting laws.
It is bound to fail, yet people still keep following their ethics and they are useless ideas. Don't buy the magical unicorns they are selling.
#gametheory #commonsense #humannature
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It is bound to fail, yet people still keep following their ethics and they are useless ideas. Don't buy the magical unicorns they are selling.
#gametheory #commonsense #humannature
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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