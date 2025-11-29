© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beyond the Pages: The Keith Lake Story takes listeners deep into the powerful true-life journey of Keith Lake., author, counselor, and survivor. Through his life and his decades of service in mental-health and criminal-justice environments, Keith’s story is one of redemption, calling, and transformation.
This special presentation explores how God uses tragedy to awaken a mission, how Keith has ministered to those battling trauma, mental illness, and brokenness. And now how his Christian literary works bring truth and hope to readers searching for answers. It’s a testimony of faith forged in fire, a ministry shaped in the real world, and storytelling inspired by God’s healing power.
Join us as we step beyond the pages and into a life that proves Christ still restores, still redeems, and still calls His servants to the front lines of human need.
Learn more about Keith and his books at https://www.keithlakebooks.com/
To Support or learn more about our Ministry. Please visit http://www.lastchristian.net