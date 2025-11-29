BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Beyond The Pages: The Keith Lake Story
14 views • 21 hours ago

Beyond the Pages: The Keith Lake Story takes listeners deep into the powerful true-life journey of Keith Lake., author, counselor, and survivor. Through his life and his decades of service in mental-health and criminal-justice environments, Keith’s story is one of redemption, calling, and transformation.

This special presentation explores how God uses tragedy to awaken a mission, how Keith has ministered to those battling trauma, mental illness, and brokenness. And now how his Christian literary works bring truth and hope to readers searching for answers. It’s a testimony of faith forged in fire, a ministry shaped in the real world, and storytelling inspired by God’s healing power.

Join us as we step beyond the pages and into a life that proves Christ still restores, still redeems, and still calls His servants to the front lines of human need.

Learn more about Keith and his books at https://www.keithlakebooks.com/

To Support or learn more about our Ministry. Please visit http://www.lastchristian.net

