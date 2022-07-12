Dr. Phil Valentine - The Science of the Three Brains in the Human Avatar

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Here is the Registration Link and flyer (attached) for Dr. Phil Valentine'supcoming Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fspBo7-ATxezvcteeFEAJQ
Topic
ONTOLOGY Re-Broadcast
Description
Part 1 - Identifying the Transmorphic Interludes to Hyper-Dimensional Awareness
Part 2 - Identifying Authenticity in our Manipulated Reality
Time
Jul 17, 2022, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
This video has been uploaded on the behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/
This video has been uploaded on behalf of blackmagik363
To continue your studies further or would like to support blackmagik363, visit his website, youtube, and Patreon
https://www.blackmagikuniversity.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/blackmagik363/videos
https://www.patreon.com/blackmagik363