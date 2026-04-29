Why Peptides in Liposomal | Health Optimization Summit

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https://drchrisshade.com/the-hidden-toxins-making-you-sick-tim-gray/
Tim Gray: I want to get onto peptides. Why liposomal?
Chris Shade, PhD: I was doing those early studies with IMD. I was like, wow, this is changing things. And Huggins was doing some clinical work, and he was saying, Oh, if I gave him IMD, Mercury came down real fast. He said, Oh, also interesting. Hyperbilirubinemia went down. I knew that Mercury would bind to glutathione. I knew that would bind to IMD, and so I'm like, Yeah, Mercury binding IMD. But why is it bilirubin coming down? Because that becomes a complex with glucuronic acid, which is nothing like glutathione. Then, you know, I was realizing that all these phase two pathways were going together. I'm focusing on Mercury. So I want to get liposomal. I wanted to get glutathione in the system.
04/17/2026 - The Hidden Toxins Making You Sick | Tim Gray: https://youtu.be/Gl7hVKJN2SU
Many chronic health issues aren’t random; they’re the result of a body overwhelmed by toxins it can’t properly eliminate. Dr. Christopher Shade is a chemist and researcher, specializing in mercury toxicity, environmental pollutants, and the body’s detoxification systems. With a deep background in analytical chemistry and glutathione biology, he has pioneered advanced methods for identifying and removing toxic burdens that disrupt cellular function, immune health, and neurological balance.