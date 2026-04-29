BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Peptides in Liposomal | Health Optimization Summit
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • Yesterday

https://drchrisshade.com/the-hidden-toxins-making-you-sick-tim-gray/

Tim Gray: I want to get onto peptides. Why liposomal?

Chris Shade, PhD: I was doing those early studies with IMD. I was like, wow, this is changing things. And Huggins was doing some clinical work, and he was saying, Oh, if I gave him IMD, Mercury came down real fast. He said, Oh, also interesting. Hyperbilirubinemia went down. I knew that Mercury would bind to glutathione. I knew that would bind to IMD, and so I'm like, Yeah, Mercury binding IMD. But why is it bilirubin coming down? Because that becomes a complex with glucuronic acid, which is nothing like glutathione. Then, you know, I was realizing that all these phase two pathways were going together. I'm focusing on Mercury. So I want to get liposomal. I wanted to get glutathione in the system.

04/17/2026 - The Hidden Toxins Making You Sick | Tim Gray: https://youtu.be/Gl7hVKJN2SU

Many chronic health issues aren’t random; they’re the result of a body overwhelmed by toxins it can’t properly eliminate. Dr. Christopher Shade is a chemist and researcher, specializing in mercury toxicity, environmental pollutants, and the body’s detoxification systems. With a deep background in analytical chemistry and glutathione biology, he has pioneered advanced methods for identifying and removing toxic burdens that disrupt cellular function, immune health, and neurological balance.

Keywords
healthnewstruthliposomalchris shadepeptideschristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep quality positively affects the oral microbiome: Magnesium and nasal breathing can improve health outcomes

Sleep quality positively affects the oral microbiome: Magnesium and nasal breathing can improve health outcomes

Lance D Johnson
Dark chocolate&#8217;s powerful antioxidants shown to slow aging, boost longevity and enhance skin health in breakthrough study

Dark chocolate’s powerful antioxidants shown to slow aging, boost longevity and enhance skin health in breakthrough study

Patrick Lewis
Researchers Examine Hydration&#8217;s Role in Stress Resilience, Natural Health Advocates Cite Broader Wellness Context

Researchers Examine Hydration’s Role in Stress Resilience, Natural Health Advocates Cite Broader Wellness Context

Coco Somers
Air pollution exposure linked to higher prostate and breast cancer risks, studies warn

Air pollution exposure linked to higher prostate and breast cancer risks, studies warn

Kevin Hughes
Are &#8220;Clean&#8221; Processed Foods Sabotaging Your Weight Goals? The Hidden Truth Food Labels Don&#8217;t Tell You

Are “Clean” Processed Foods Sabotaging Your Weight Goals? The Hidden Truth Food Labels Don’t Tell You

Coco Somers
The probiotic myth: Why timing your fermented foods won&#8217;t revolutionize gut health

The probiotic myth: Why timing your fermented foods won’t revolutionize gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy