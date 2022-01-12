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Laughing at the COVID-19 INSANITY 😂
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16 views • January 12, 2022
The COVID-19 Scamdemic is certainly taking a toll on everyone's psyche. Remember to take a break and LAUGH at all of the INSANITY 😄 🤣 😂
Mirrors:
Harrison Smith: THE COVID PITCH MEETING
https://banned.video/watch?id=61d87b852158bd5f8de0b486
AwakenWithJP (part 1): Why Life Jackets Should Be Mandatory!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew
Jim Breuer (part 1): Common Sense COVID Comedy (Volume intro WARNING)
Brought to you by Clay Clark's REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR
https://rumble.com/vqu7cw-jim-breuer-common-sense-covid-comedy.html
Ryan Long: I hate Big Pharma EXCEPT for Pfizer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_s5y9Ls83Q
Julie Nolke: Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self - 1 Year Later
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqlPsAAsZss
WhatsHerFace: Why I Wear My Mask | Welcome to the Masquerade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGYQU1WRGxI
AwakenWithJP: How the Media Wants You To Think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-LHdEUrGa8
Jim Breuer (part 2): Common Sense COVID Comedy (Volume intro WARNING)
Brought to you by Clay Clark's REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR
https://rumble.com/vqu7cw-jim-breuer-common-sense-covid-comedy.html
AwakenWithJP (part 2): Why You Need a Second Life Jacket!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omrVpA14FpY
Ryan Long: FIGHTING ABOUT THE VACCINE (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sDPHQfuIIE
The Babylon Bee: Playskool Unveils Vaccinate Me Elmo Doll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl_BfOIXkaA
Mirrors:
Harrison Smith: THE COVID PITCH MEETING
https://banned.video/watch?id=61d87b852158bd5f8de0b486
AwakenWithJP (part 1): Why Life Jackets Should Be Mandatory!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew
Jim Breuer (part 1): Common Sense COVID Comedy (Volume intro WARNING)
Brought to you by Clay Clark's REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR
https://rumble.com/vqu7cw-jim-breuer-common-sense-covid-comedy.html
Ryan Long: I hate Big Pharma EXCEPT for Pfizer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_s5y9Ls83Q
Julie Nolke: Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self - 1 Year Later
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqlPsAAsZss
WhatsHerFace: Why I Wear My Mask | Welcome to the Masquerade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGYQU1WRGxI
AwakenWithJP: How the Media Wants You To Think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-LHdEUrGa8
Jim Breuer (part 2): Common Sense COVID Comedy (Volume intro WARNING)
Brought to you by Clay Clark's REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR
https://rumble.com/vqu7cw-jim-breuer-common-sense-covid-comedy.html
AwakenWithJP (part 2): Why You Need a Second Life Jacket!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omrVpA14FpY
Ryan Long: FIGHTING ABOUT THE VACCINE (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sDPHQfuIIE
The Babylon Bee: Playskool Unveils Vaccinate Me Elmo Doll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl_BfOIXkaA
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