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Everything You know is Wrong - The Hidden History of Humanity
I am Keith Mann
I am Keith Mann
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115 views • February 28, 2020
Everything You Know Is Wrong is the product of years of research into human origins, spanning everything from the oldest known recorded histories of the world to modern genetic discoveries. In it, Lloyd Pye postulates his alternative view of human evolution, now called "Intervention Theory."
This new theory stands separate from Creationism, Evolution, and Intelligent Design, and explains many of the conundrums left unanswered by those other theories. The book contains endlessly fascinating insights into just how much of what we think we know is wrong, from the very beginnings of life, to the highly inaccurate map we all accept as Earth's surface, to the evolutionary impossibility of the Cambrian Explosion, and the likelihood that Miocene Apes walk among us today. This book provides any reader with a profoundly altered world view.
Keywords
annunakihidden historyancient aliensalien interventiongenetically modified humans
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