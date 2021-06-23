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CANADIAN DOCTORS AND NURSES TOLD TO SHUT UP ABOUT COVID 19 OR LOSE YOUR LICENSE
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301 views • June 23, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal
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BLAME IT ON THE JEW HATING COMMUNITY AND THE PUSSIES AND WHINERS WHO CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH I PUT OUT, MAY IT BE CRUEL AT TIMES.
YOU DID IT TO YOURSELF.
Looking forward to all the Thumbs Down.
COMMENTS WILL NO LONGER BE PERMITTED ON THIS CHANNEL.
BLAME IT ON THE JEW HATING COMMUNITY AND THE PUSSIES AND WHINERS WHO CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH I PUT OUT, MAY IT BE CRUEL AT TIMES.
YOU DID IT TO YOURSELF.
Looking forward to all the Thumbs Down.
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