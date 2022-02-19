GRAND JURY: DAY 3 PCR-TEST

February 13, 2022: PCR-TESTGrand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public OpinionEmpowering Public Conscience through Natural Law‘Injustice to One is an Injustice to All’We, a group of international lawyers and a judge, hereby are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings.This Grand Jury Investigation serves as a model legal proceeding to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.Crimes to be investigated include all acts performed or omitted by a person in pursuance of a common design to commit Crimes Against Humanity, and all such criminal acts condemned in the various communities of jurors around the world.This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people and shall be referred to as the ‘Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion.Having been unable to find a court to hear the actual evidence in the current system´s courts of law, we are undertaking this proceeding outside of the current system and based on natural law.This, in turn is founded on the firm belief that every person can easily distinguish between good and evil, and between right and wrong.The allegation is that the world’s governments have come under the controlling influence of corrupt and criminal power structures.They colluded to stage a pandemic that they had been planning for years. To this end they deliberately created mass panic through false statements of fact and a socially engineered psychological operation whose messages they conveyed through the corporate media.The purpose of this mass panic was to persuade the population to agree to the so-called “vaccinations" which have in the meantime be proven to be neither effective, nor safe, but extremely dangerous, even lethal.The economic, social, and health damage that these Crimes Against Humanity have caused to the world's population can be measured in quadrillions of dollars.Upcoming livestreams:Feb/19/2022 - InjectionsFeb/20/2022 - Financial DestructionFeb/26/2022 - Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook