[Bidan]'s Border Wars

Ukraine: Border Nothingburger

* We’ve been hearing that, any day now, Russia is going to invade!

* Wednesday 2/16 came and went without an invasion.

* So did Thursday, Friday and Saturday — and next week looks like more of the same.

* Joe promises he has accurate intel this time.

* Why is this important to America?

* Why can we trust this assessment when all his previous assessments were wrong?

* Why is Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’ Team Biden’s central concern when our border is wide open?

* Libs support Ukraine because of (a) Hunter’s no-show payola gig there and (b) its massive lobbying campaign in DC.

* Their ‘defending democracy’ narrative is another lie.

* Ukraine is autocratic, not democratic.

* It’s run by an authoritarian dictator who arrests opposition figures and shuts down opposition media.

* It’s also launching a cultural purge.

* Yet we’re ready to go to war for them?

* If Russia were to invade, Joe would have a distraction from — and an excuse for — destroying America’s economy.



America: Border Calamity

* Illegal aliens are crossing the U.S. southern border in huge numbers.

* Crossings continue to surge; and have quadrupled from Jan 2020 to Jan 2022.

* Commercial as well as chartered airlines are helping transport illegals across the country.

* Criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.

* Humans and drugs are being trafficked.

* We’re paying for all of it.



Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 February 2022