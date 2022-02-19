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[Bidan]'s Border Wars
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206 views • February 19, 2022
Ukraine: Border Nothingburger
* We’ve been hearing that, any day now, Russia is going to invade!
* Wednesday 2/16 came and went without an invasion.
* So did Thursday, Friday and Saturday — and next week looks like more of the same.
* Joe promises he has accurate intel this time.
* Why is this important to America?
* Why can we trust this assessment when all his previous assessments were wrong?
* Why is Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’ Team Biden’s central concern when our border is wide open?
* Libs support Ukraine because of (a) Hunter’s no-show payola gig there and (b) its massive lobbying campaign in DC.
* Their ‘defending democracy’ narrative is another lie.
* Ukraine is autocratic, not democratic.
* It’s run by an authoritarian dictator who arrests opposition figures and shuts down opposition media.
* It’s also launching a cultural purge.
* Yet we’re ready to go to war for them?
* If Russia were to invade, Joe would have a distraction from — and an excuse for — destroying America’s economy.
America: Border Calamity
* Illegal aliens are crossing the U.S. southern border in huge numbers.
* Crossings continue to surge; and have quadrupled from Jan 2020 to Jan 2022.
* Commercial as well as chartered airlines are helping transport illegals across the country.
* Criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked.
* We’re paying for all of it.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 February 2022
* We’ve been hearing that, any day now, Russia is going to invade!
* Wednesday 2/16 came and went without an invasion.
* So did Thursday, Friday and Saturday — and next week looks like more of the same.
* Joe promises he has accurate intel this time.
* Why is this important to America?
* Why can we trust this assessment when all his previous assessments were wrong?
* Why is Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’ Team Biden’s central concern when our border is wide open?
* Libs support Ukraine because of (a) Hunter’s no-show payola gig there and (b) its massive lobbying campaign in DC.
* Their ‘defending democracy’ narrative is another lie.
* Ukraine is autocratic, not democratic.
* It’s run by an authoritarian dictator who arrests opposition figures and shuts down opposition media.
* It’s also launching a cultural purge.
* Yet we’re ready to go to war for them?
* If Russia were to invade, Joe would have a distraction from — and an excuse for — destroying America’s economy.
America: Border Calamity
* Illegal aliens are crossing the U.S. southern border in huge numbers.
* Crossings continue to surge; and have quadrupled from Jan 2020 to Jan 2022.
* Commercial as well as chartered airlines are helping transport illegals across the country.
* Criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked.
* We’re paying for all of it.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 February 2022
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