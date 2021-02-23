FBI SEIZING CONGRESS' PHONE RECORDS. INVESTIGATING (r) CONGRESS FOR TREASON.

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https://theintercept.com/2021/02/22/capitol-riot-fbi-cellphone-records/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgdR0W1wneo
Some Law: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2383
Lincoln and the Suspension of Habeus Corpus: https://www.thoughtco.com/lincoln-issues-proclamation-suspending-habeas-corpus-3321581
https://engagedscholarship.csuohio.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1010&;context=jlh