Superconductive Passive Transducer, an interview with Richard Presser and John Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
A device powered by advanced materials, claiming to balance energy fields without external input—sounds futuristic, right? The idea of a superconductive passive transducer taps into cutting-edge concepts and ancient inspiration alike. Whether revolutionary or theoretical, it challenges how we think about energy, nature, and technology’s role in restoring balance.
#FutureTech #QuantumConcepts #EnergyInnovation #ScienceExplained #NextGenTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:35End Screen