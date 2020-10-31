Dr. David R. Hawkins Explains His Enlightenment

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Dr. Hawkins was an explorer of Consciousness while on earth. His own enlightenment came through the portal of deep despair. He felt motivated to help others, so they wouldn’t have to experience the same timeless pain and despair. His books detail the Pathway of Heart and Mind (coined “Devotional Nonduality”) in which devotion and surrender to God, our Divine Source, is at its core. This is taken from an excellent 2 part interview called “Advanced States of Consciousness” with a Korean Monk. Dr. Hawkins explains "his own" enlightenment "experience". You can pick it up through the site at www.veritaspub.com. The whole interview details a wealth of profound experience about the path to enlightenment.