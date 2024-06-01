Trump Verdict a Symptom
Published 14 hours ago
- Most people, most of the time, are perfectly content to live in a totalitarian society.
- What does it mean to live in a "free" country?
- The Constitution does not work without a Christian people.
- We live, now, under a Luciferian Theocracy, and the Church is quite content.
- It is time to rebel!
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
trumpchristiannation
