Trump Verdict a Symptom
Fritz Berggren
  • Most people, most of the time, are perfectly content to live in a totalitarian society.
  • What does it mean to live in a "free" country?
  • The Constitution does not work without a Christian people.
  • We live, now, under a Luciferian Theocracy, and the Church is quite content.
  • It is time to rebel!

Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com

Keywords
trumpchristiannation

