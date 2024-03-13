Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How and Why Establishment Media Manipulates Humanity w/ Leo Hohmann
channel image
The New American
2326 Subscribers
22 views
Published 13 hours ago

The establishment media uses a variety of tools to control the narrative and silence competing views and voices, explains longtime "mainstream media" reporter and editor turned independent journalist Leo Hohmann in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Hohmann, who served as editor of a major paper, describes how the establishment manipulates the news, and why this is so dangerous to humanity. He also offers tips and ideas on how humanity can fight back.


Related Articles:

How US Intel Agencies Manipulate Media & the Public https://thenewamerican.com/video/309399/


Deep State Propaganda Aided & Abetted Mass Murder, Tyranny, Hitler & Stalin https://thenewamerican.com/video/deep-state-propaganda-aided-abetted-mass-murder-tyranny-hitler-stalin/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
mediamedia manipulationintelligence agency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket