How and Why Establishment Media Manipulates Humanity w/ Leo Hohmann

The establishment media uses a variety of tools to control the narrative and silence competing views and voices, explains longtime "mainstream media" reporter and editor turned independent journalist Leo Hohmann in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Hohmann, who served as editor of a major paper, describes how the establishment manipulates the news, and why this is so dangerous to humanity. He also offers tips and ideas on how humanity can fight back.
