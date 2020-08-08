© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jobs report shows 'great headway' in economic recovery: Eugene Scalia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • August 08, 2020
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia reacts to the notable July jobs report which showed 1.8 million jobs added in July and the unemployment rate falling to 10.2 percent. He later discusses Trump's efforts to deliver more financial relief to Americans impacted by coronavirus.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.