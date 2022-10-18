Nature's most powerful medicinal plants: Eucalyptus

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Eucalyptus is an evergreen tree that’s widely used for its medicinal properties that can:
-Help alleviate nasal congestion
-Help ease colds and respiratory problems
-Help relieve pain
-Improve oral health
-Ease dry skin and scalp conditions
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