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Sandboxed : Paradise or Prison? - Book Trailer
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40 views • November 08, 2021
Sandboxed : Paradise or Prison?
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
My first memory: naked, face in the sand, stranded alone on a tropical island.
Night terrors and a numbered tattoo suggest my past is where it belongs - forgotten, but could paradise be my prison? Every day was exactly the same until a wooden crate washed upon the shore. On the outside, stenciled numbers matching the ink on my arm; and the inside, many strange items. The cracked hand mirror captured my attention the most, for the distorted reflection blinked... when I didn't.
*******
Join a cast of characters that keep you guessing about the mysterious Jane Doe. Some you will love, some you will hate, as they navigate surprising twists and turns you won't see coming. Could this be a glimpse of the world's digital future?
MORE INFO: https://RedPillFiction.com
AUTHOR WEBSITE: https://YvonneDeBandi.com
Red Pill Keywords: virtual world, sandbox, AI, artificial intelligence, book, consciousness, fiction, matrix, metaverse, robots, science, simulation theory, technology
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
My first memory: naked, face in the sand, stranded alone on a tropical island.
Night terrors and a numbered tattoo suggest my past is where it belongs - forgotten, but could paradise be my prison? Every day was exactly the same until a wooden crate washed upon the shore. On the outside, stenciled numbers matching the ink on my arm; and the inside, many strange items. The cracked hand mirror captured my attention the most, for the distorted reflection blinked... when I didn't.
*******
Join a cast of characters that keep you guessing about the mysterious Jane Doe. Some you will love, some you will hate, as they navigate surprising twists and turns you won't see coming. Could this be a glimpse of the world's digital future?
MORE INFO: https://RedPillFiction.com
AUTHOR WEBSITE: https://YvonneDeBandi.com
Red Pill Keywords: virtual world, sandbox, AI, artificial intelligence, book, consciousness, fiction, matrix, metaverse, robots, science, simulation theory, technology
Keywords
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