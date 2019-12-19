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The Matrix: A Demiurgical Loosh Harvesting System to Trap Soul in Reincarnation Cycles
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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2896 views • December 19, 2019
Soul Recycling means that after your death you will be tricked to get into a new body (reincarnation) but before that your memories will be erased. This is associated with saṃsāra (birth-rebirth cycle). Ascension means: freedom of the karma-wheel. Human life is at bondage to a repeated process of rebirth, each life subject to injury, disease and aging, seen as a cycle of suffering. How do you escape? Thru Gnosis! The Mandaeans are the last keepers of real gnostic knowledge on earth: Mandaeans are a community, practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. Its adherents revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). The Mandaeans group existence into two main categories: light and dark. All good is thought to have come from the World of Light (i.e. lightworld) and all evil from the World of Darkness. Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul (sometimes referred to as the mind) is a product of the lightworld. The world is a mixture of light and dark created by the Demiurge (Ptahil) with help from dark powers, such as Ruha (="Holy Ghost"), the Seven (planets), and the Twelve (zodiac signs). Adam’s body (i.e. the first human created) was fashioned by these dark beings; however, his “soul” (or mind) was a direct creation from the Light. Therefore, many Mandaeans believe the human soul is capable of salvation because it originates from the lightworld. The soul, sometimes referred to as the “inner Adam” or “hidden Adam,” is in dire need of being rescued from the Dark, so it may ascend into the heavenly realm of the lightworld.

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Keywords
deathaliensufomatrixprison planetout of body experienceafterlifendepsychicparanormalastral travelarchonsnear death experiencesoul trapgreyslooshremote viewingmokshaalien abductionlight trapreincarnation traphereafterreptilian aliens
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