AA-161 Michael Yon talks midterms, energy crisis, and economy
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published 18 days ago

Michael Yon is back with us today to discuss the Maricopa County election results.  We will also get into the midterm election, illegal immigration, the economy, and coming energy crisis.

trumpelectionarizonabidenfraudscamgeorgiaozmidtermsquadmaricopacountykarilakefetterman

