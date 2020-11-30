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Biomagnetism Therapy [See Inessa's impression during our Biomagnetism Seminar]
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16 views • November 30, 2020
What do you think about Dr. García as a teacher? See Inessa's impression during our Biomagnetism and Beyond Seminar.
To know more about biomagnetism and its practice, visit http://usbiomag.com/.
Luis F Garcia MD. “Vera's Amazing Transformation with Biomagnetism Therapy”
Online video clip. YouTube Jan 29, 2020.
Office Address: 138 Riverbend Drive, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Phone: 732-983-8616
Mail: [email protected]
Download our iOS app: https://apple.co/2N8e6i6
Download our Android app: http://bit.ly/2NlXgN9
To know more about biomagnetism and its practice, visit http://usbiomag.com/.
Luis F Garcia MD. “Vera's Amazing Transformation with Biomagnetism Therapy”
Online video clip. YouTube Jan 29, 2020.
Office Address: 138 Riverbend Drive, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Phone: 732-983-8616
Mail: [email protected]
Download our iOS app: https://apple.co/2N8e6i6
Download our Android app: http://bit.ly/2NlXgN9
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